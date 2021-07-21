Commercial catfish operations in Arkansas had 6.30 million foodsize fish on hand on July 1.
The breakouts of foodsize fish inventory numbers on July 1, with their respective percent change from the previous year, were large foodsize, 290,000 fish, down 3 percent; medium foodsize, 2.36 million fish, up 6 percent; and small foodsize, 3.65 million fish, down 7 percent.
Arkansas was ranked third in the nation, behind Mississippi and Alabama, in total foodsize catfish inventory on July 1.
Total stockers, at 9.50 million fish, were up 2 percent from a year ago.
The water surface area to be used for catfish production in Arkansas during July 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 totaled 3,700 acres. During July 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, water surface acres intended for foodsize catfish production is expected to total 2,500 acres.