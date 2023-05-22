Albemarle Corporation has announced that sustainability and social impact leader Carrie Reeder has joined the company as vice president of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the Albemarle Foundation as executive director.
In this newly combined role, Reeder will lead the company’s efforts to build strength and resilience in the communities where Albemarle operates.
In the foundation portion of her position, Reeder succeeds Sandra Holub, who has served as executive director since the foundation’s inception in 2007. Holub will remain with the foundation supporting strategic partnerships.
“Carrie has embraced an active role in helping Albemarle make a positive and sustainable impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Sean O’Hollaren, Albemarle’s chief external affairs officer. “As responsible corporate and nonprofit citizens, we are committed to creating a more resilient world in which both people and the planet thrive. That has been Carrie’s heartfelt commitment throughout her career. It was also Sandra’s vision when she helped establish the Foundation, and we are very grateful for her work.”
Reeder has over 15 years of experience developing CSR and stakeholder engagement strategies that have driven measurable results across the U.S., including Puerto Rico, and in the U.K., France, India, and China.
“At Albemarle, our purpose extends beyond partnering with our customers to pioneer innovative solutions for the modern world. We are also dedicated to being an engaged community partner at our sites across the globe,” said Reeder. “I’m thrilled to be part of this meaningful work and look forward to expanding our reach.”
Prior to Albemarle, Reeder served as senior vice president and head of the ESG program office at U.S. Bank in Charlotte, where she built a team responsible for enterprise-wide environmental, social, and governance strategy. Among other achievements, she worked across businesses to set and meet important milestones on the way to net-zero emissions.
Prior to that, she was senior director of global CSR for Collins Aerospace, leading development and management of a comprehensive global CSR program for 78,000 employees across 300 sites.
Reeder began her career at Accenture after earning a bachelor’s degree in communications from DePauw University.