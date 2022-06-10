Shamondria "Monya" Lewis has been promoted to head of New Accounts at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO.
Lewis was also recently named teller supervisor at Peoples Bank West Branch.
She joined the Peoples Bank team in July 2015 as a customer service specialist-teller and most recently served in the New Accounts department.
"Monya's positive attitude, willingness to help other departments and her rapport with customers has earned her this promotion. Her dedication to providing the highest level of customer care will be vital in her new leadership role. We look forward to her bright future at Peoples Bank,” said Fowler.
Lewis is from Village, AR and is a graduate of Magnolia High School. She is the mother to two children, a daughter, Zy'Riyah Johnson, and a son, Patrick Young Jr. In her spare time, she enjoys being with her family, riding four-wheelers, fishing, and supporting her daughter in gymnastics and pageants. Most of all she enjoys one on one time with her children and just enjoying life.