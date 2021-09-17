Burkes Outlet officially reopened its Magnolia store Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event was hosted by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
There will be prizes and drawings at the store inside the former Stage store in the University Shopping Center.
Drawings will be held for gift cards. Gift card vouchers will be hidden throughout the store!
In March 2018, Burkes Outlet closed its Magnolia store, next to the new Dollar General Store on West Main.
Burkes Outlet sells apparel, housewares, shoes and accessories.