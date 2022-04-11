Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) dropped to 4.7 percent for February, down from 5.1 percent in January, according to a preliminary county by county unemployment report released this past week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
For February, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,873 persons with 8,454 employed and 419 unemployed, according to the ADWS report. This compares to a labor force of 8,827 for January with 8,373 employed and 454 unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate is recorded at 3.1 percent for February, down from 3.2 percent for January. The ADWS report stated that for February, the state had a labor force of 1,339,378 with 1,297,227 employed and 42,151 unemployed. This compares to January's labor force of 1,334,885 with 1,292,292 employed and 42,593 unemployed.
According to the report, the United States' unemployment rate is posted at 3.6 percent for March, down from 3.8 percent for February and 4.0 for January.
For March, per ADWS statistics, the U.S. labor force is 164,409,000 with 158,458,000 employed and 5,952,000 unemployed. This compares to February's labor force of 163,991,000 with 157,722,000 employed and 6,270,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring and nearby Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, two counties' jobless rates declined from January to February, three counties' rates increased, and two counties' rates remained unchanged.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate for February is 3.2 percent, up from 2.9 percent in January.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate for February is 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent in January.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate for February is 5.4 percent, up from 5.3 percent in January.
Miller County's unemployment rate for February is 4.4 percent, down from 4.5 percent in January.
Nevada County's unemployment rate for February is 4.3 percent, down from 4.5 percent in January.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate for February is 4.1 percent, unchanged from 4.1 percent in January.
Union County's unemployment rate for February is 5.9 percent, unchanged from 5.9 percent in January.