Farmers Bank & Trust names Mike Boyd as new general counsel and executive vice president
Mike Boyd will join Farmers Bank & Trust as general counsel and executive vice president effective July 1.
A current member of the Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors since March 17, 2015, Boyd will remain on the board and lead the bank with various legal needs.
“Adding Mike Boyd to our Farmers Bank & Trust team is a natural fit,” said Farmers Bank & Trust Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Chris Gosnell. “Mike’s extensive experience and vibrant community involvement will help the Bank for many years to come.”
Reared in Cleveland County, Boyd graduated in 1994 from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a bachelor of arts in broadcast journalism. He earned his juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law at Fayetteville in 1997. Boyd joined Bell & Boyd in Magnolia in 2008.
Boyd is city attorney for Magnolia, Arkansas; chairman of a panel for the Office of Professional Conduct; president of the Arkansas 4-H Foundation; and a board member of Magnolia Arts. He is a member of the Arkansas and Columbia County Bar Associations and a member and past president of the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association. Boyd is licensed to practice in Arkansas. He is a past president of the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation, Magnolia Unlimited, and Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Boyd resides in Magnolia and enjoys fishing, kayaking, and officiating high school football. He and his wife, Jamie, have four children and three grandchildren.
“I am excited to join the Farmers Bank & Trust team full-time,” said Boyd, “It has been an honor to serve on the bank board of directors for several years; I look forward to helping the Bank continue its positive growth pattern.”