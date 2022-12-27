Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $446,206 in November, up from $420,808 in October, according to a report released December 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
According to the report, Columbia County had $248,326 in prize winnings awarded for November. This is down from winnings of $268,123 awarded in October.
Statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales of $56,330,963 in November, according to the report. This is up from $49,488,853 winnings in October. For November, Arkansas had winnings of $34,919,988 awarded, up from $29,382,979 awarded in October.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and winnings awarded for the month of November as follows.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $68,689 in November, with winnings of $43,514 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $528,547.50 in November, with winnings of $355,612 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $138,252 in November, with winning of $87,577 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $767,276.50 in November, with winnings of $423,902 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $226,712.50 in November, with winnings of $135,841 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $753,403 in November, with winnings of $434,745 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,216,019 in November, with winnings of $786,612 awarded.
Columbia County retailers had sales as follows for the month of November.
1. Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $95,812.00, average weekly sales $23,953.00.
2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $44,596.00, average weekly sales $11,149.00.
3. Flash Market No. 289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $36,958.00, average weekly sales $9,239.50.
4. Flash Market No. 285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $33,046.00, average weekly sales $8,261.50.
5. Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, total net sales $28,449.00, average weekly sales $7,112.25.
6. Flash Market No. 287, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $28,396.00, average weekly sales $7,099.00.
7. Flash Market No. 286, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, total net sales $26,869.00, average weekly sales $6,717.25.
8. E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, total net sales $24,912.50, average weekly sales $6,228.13.
9. Riders Travel Plaza, 441 Hwy. 79 South, Magnolia, total net sales $20,815.50, average weekly sales $5,203.88.
10. Murphy USA 7824, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, total net sales $19,334.00, average weekly sales $4,833.50.
11. Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, total net sales $18,686.50, average weekly sales $4,671.63.
12. Flash Market No. 288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $17,187.00, average weekly sales $4,296.75.
13. Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $16,452.50, average weekly sales $4,113.13.
14. Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, total net sales $15,196.50, average weekly sales $3,799.13.
15. Tobacco Superstore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St, Magnolia, total net sales $14,611.00, average weekly sales $3,652.75.
16. Brookshire's Food Store No. 81, 1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $2,665.50, average weekly sales $666.38.
17. Wal-Mart #83, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $2,219.00, average weekly sales $554.75.
Flash Market locations remain branded under their former ownership, Dixie Mart.