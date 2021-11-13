Farmers Bank & Trust has hired Darren Neal as an agricultural loan officer and senior vice president, based in Hope.
Born and raised in Jonesboro, Neal grew up working on a rice and soybean farm. After high school, he served four years in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division. He is a graduate of Arkansas State University with a degree in Agricultural Business and Economics. While he started his career as a crop consultant, Neal served for 21 years as an Arkansas State Trooper. He currently lives in Prescott, where he owns a cattle and four-house pullet farm with his wife, Kristi.
“It’s seven days a week,” Neal said. “We’ve got 15,000 chicks just in one house. I can understand my customers because I speak their language. I have been in their shoes. I know there are other options, but we want to set ourselves apart. We want people to do business with us because we’re going to treat them right.”
“I believe Farmers Bank & Trust’s core values align with mine,” Neal said. “They are genuinely in the communities to serve. I’m excited to be able to offer this additional service to our customers.”