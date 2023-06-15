Walmart said this week that it will build its first owned and operated case-ready beef facility, opening in 2025.
The new facility is set to break ground later this year in Olathe, Kansas. The company said in a statement that the move is an important milestone for Walmart as part of a more resilient supply chain.
It will create more than 600 Walmart jobs in the Olathe community.
The company first announced its plans for an improved Angus beef supply in 2019, with the goal of providing more options for customers seeking higher-quality meat.
The new facility in Kansas will package and distribute a selection of Angus cuts from Sustainable Beef LLC in North Platte, Nebraska, to serve stores across the Midwest.