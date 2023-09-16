Union Pacific told the financial industry this week that the railroad’s Mexico intermodal products – Eagle and Falcon Premium – have created more rapid intermodal services, connecting the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Union Pacific recently removed a full day of transit time for customers shipping on Eagle and Falcon Premium. Eagle Premium delivers seamless interchange between Mexico, Chicago, the West Coast, and eastern U.S. points, including Detroit, Michigan and Louisville, Kentucky. Falcon Premium, developed jointly with Canadian National (CN) and Grupo Mexico (GMXT), serves all CN points within Canada and Detroit, Michigan.
Both Eagle and Falcon Premium take advantage of Union Pacific’s route between Texas and Chicago. The services provide customers an environmentally responsible alternative to truck along a critical trade corridor, just in time to serve companies that have recently relocated to Mexico. Union Pacific’s transit improvements directly compete with truck and benefit intermodal customers shipping automotive parts, food, FAK (freight all kinds), home appliances and temperature-controlled products.
“Hundreds of miles are saved on the Union Pacific route from Mexico to Chicago, eastern U.S. cities and Canada compared to other solutions, and for our customers, this translates into service dependability and total delivered cost savings,” said Kenny Rocker, Union Pacific executive vice president – Marketing and Sales.