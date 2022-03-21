Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.