Arkansas production totaled 345 million eggs during February 2022, down 8 percent from the previous month but up 7 percent from February 2021.
The number of layers during February 2022 averaged 17.0 million, up 1 percent from the previous month but down 2 percent from this time last year.
Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,037 eggs, down 9 percent from the previous month but up 9 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 8.58 billion during February 2022, up slightly from last year. The average number of layers during February 2022 totaled 390 million, down 1 percent from last year. February egg production per 100 layers was 2,202 eggs, up 2 percent from February 2021.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during February 2022 totaled 78.8 million, up 1 percent from February 2021. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during February 2022 totaled 759 million, down slightly from February 2021.