Farmers Bank & Trust has announced plans to close its Blevins branch, 5461 Highway 371, to customer walk-in and drive-thru traffic effective October 29.
The decision was made after thorough research and consideration. Affected employees were offered continued employment with the bank at other locations.
To ensure continued customer service for the Blevins community, Farmers will continue to provide a MyFarmers iTeller Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) at the branch location in Blevins. The ITM will provide expanded live teller services from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
MyFarmers iTeller ITMs allow customers to make deposits, withdraw cash, transfer funds, check account balances, and make loan payments, all with the help of a friendly Farmers Bank & Trust iTeller on a video screen. These iTellers are officed at other Farmers Bank & Trust locations in Arkansas and Texas to provide local service during extended hours.
