Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) dropped to 4.3 percent in March from 4.7 percent in February, according to a preliminary county by county report released this week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the ADWS report, for March Columbia County had a labor force of 8,898 persons with 8,517 employed and 381 unemployed. This compares to February's labor force of 8,873 with 8,454 employed and 419 unemployed.
In March 2021, Columbia County's labor force was 9,026 with 8,455 employed and 560 unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate is recorded at 3.1 percent for March, according to the report, unchanged from 3.1 percent in February. For March, the state's labor force was 1,343,907 with 1,302,465 employed and 41,442 unemployed. This compares to a labor force of 1,339,378 for February with 1,297,227 employed and 42,151 unemployed.
The United States' unemployment rate is posted at 3.6 percent for March, according to the ADWS report, down from 3.8 percent in February. For March, per ADWS statistics, the U.S.'s labor force was 164,409,000 with 158,458,000 employed and 5,952,000 unemployed. This compares to February's labor force of 163,991,000 with 157,722,000 employed and 6,270,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed a decline in the jobless rate from February to March.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 2.7 percent for March, down from 3.2 percent in February.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 3.1 percent for March, down from 3.7 percent in February.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 4.5 percent for March, down from 5.4 percent in February.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 3.8 percent for March, down from 4.4 percent in February.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 3.9 percent for March, down from 4.3 percent in February.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 3.7 percent for March, down from 4.1 percent in February.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 5.0 percent for March, down from 5.9 percent in February.