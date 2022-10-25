Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $362,305 in September, according to a report released October 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is down from sales of $415,669 in August.
According to the report, for September Columbia County had $232,274 in prize winnings awarded. This is down from $254,699 awarded in August.
CLICK HERE to see which Columbia County businesses sold the most lottery tickets.
Statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales of $44,377,520.50 in September. This is down from August sales of $47,308,215.50, according to ASL statistics. For September, prize winnings of $27,500,225 were awarded in Arkansas, down from $31,277,216 awarded in August.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and winnings awarded as follows.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $48,351 in September with winnings of $31,117 awarded. This compares to sales of $55,793.50 in August with winnings of $32,033 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $491,573.50 in September with winnings of $298,855 awarded. This compares to sales of $529,176.50 in August with winnings of $329,318 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $113,975 in September with winnings of $58,599 awarded. This compares to sales of $116,678.50 in August with winnings of $77,849 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $642,886 in September with winnings of $413,313 awarded. This compares to sales of $698,776 in August with winnings of $428,919 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $180,869.50 in September with winnings of $106,569 awarded. This compares to sales of $179,152 in August with winnings of $105,867 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $692,438 in September with winnings of $504,706 awarded. This compares to sales of $701,184 in August with winnings of $474,395 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,107,675 in September with winnings of $669,492 awarded. This compares to sales of $1,161,538 in August with winnings of $772,186 awarded.