Albemarle Corporation has announced the addition of ACTION+ Catalyst Technology to the company’s cornerstone ACTION FCC Catalyst line following two successful commercial trials.
The company announced this new technology product during the 2021 AFPM (American Fuel & Petroleum Manufacturers) Summit in New Orleans, an annual two-day industry education event.
“Introduced in 2007, Albemarle’s ACTION Catalyst Technology has delivered best-in-class performance in butylene yield/selectivity and gasoline octane to refiners worldwide,” said Raphael Crawford, president, Catalysts. “Today’s introduction of ACTION+ catalyst technology builds off that strong history with next-generation butylene yields and gasoline octane.”
ACTION+ leverages the core technology of ACTION, the shape-selective ZT-400, in conjunction with ZT-500, a new, innovative, Y-zeolite stabilization system. ZT-500 minimizes hydrogen transfer reactions, providing maximum LPG olefinicity with butylene/propylene selectivity, and preserves those species which maximize gasoline octane.
“Albemarle understands that today's refiners face new, diverse and daunting obstacles to profitable FCC operation in an extremely challenging and competitive business environment,” said Crawford. “Our goal is to continue to provide novel, creative solutions for shaping and optimizing product yield slates to ensure maximum returns.”