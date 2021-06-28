Commercial Metals Company, which operates a steel mini-mill south of Magnolia, has published its sustainability report for 2019 and 2020, showcasing the company's environmental performance.
CLICK HERE to see the report on CMC’s website.
The report includes expanded disclosures across all three pillars of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), as well as new goals to further reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and water withdrawal by 2030. The company also completed a materiality assessment update to reconfirm its sustainability reporting topics.
"Since publishing our last sustainability report in 2018, we have continued to improve our operational and financial performance and have further solidified our position as one of the most sustainable manufacturers in the world," said Barbara R. Smith, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer.
"This performance is a testament to our belief that good business and good environmental stewardship go hand-in-hand. While I am incredibly proud of our progress to date, we are always striving to improve. We take our commitment to our people, customers, communities and environment very seriously, and the new sustainability goals we have established for 2030 demonstrate CMC's unwavering dedication to doing our part in the years to come."
The report’s only specific mention of the Magnolia mill is that it received the SMA Zero Lost Time Award.