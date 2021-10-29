A job fair will be held Thursday, November 18 at the Arkansas Workforce Center, 104 Harvey Couch Boulevard in the Couch Business Park north of U.S. 82.
Employers may register by calling 870-901-7812 or by email to aesd.magnolia@arkansas.gov by November 12.
Potential job seekers don’t have to register.
An informational meeting will be held from 9-10 a.m. at the Workforce Center, followed by the public job fair from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event is sponsored by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.