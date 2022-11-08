Albemarle Corporation is asking Columbia County government to authorize issuance of industrial development revenue bonds. The bonds will be used to finance major expansions of its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine production facilities.
No figure was placed on the dollar value of the expansion. But similar projects in the chemical industry often run into the tens, or even hundreds of millions of dollars.
The company, which since the late 1960s has pumped brine from beneath Columbia and Union counties to extract bromine, is also acknowledging that it plans to harvest lithium from the same South Arkansas brine.
A public notice was sent to news media on Monday saying that the County Court of Columbia County will convene at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second floor courtroom of the Columbia County Courthouse.
The “County Court” is a term that describes County Judge Denny Foster, acting in his role as a county administrator.
The notice said the meeting is “on the question of the entry of orders authorizing the issuance of industrial development revenue bonds on application of Albemarle Corporation, a Virginia corporation. The bonds will be issued under applicable laws of the State of Arkansas, including particularly Title 14, Chapter 164, Subchapter 2 of the Arkansas Code of 1987 Annotated, to finance expansions to the company's existing facilities located at 2270 U.S. 79 and 1550 U.S. 371.
“The bonds will not be general obligations of the county, but will be special obligations, and in no event will they constitute an indebtedness of the county within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory limitation,” the notice said.
According to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, industrial revenue bonds (IRBs), commonly known as Act 9 Bonds, provide eligible existing companies with competitive financing options for property, plant and equipment expenses.
“Under Arkansas Act 9 of 1960, cities and counties are authorized to issue IRBs to benefit private companies. Because Act 9 IRBs do not obligate cities or counties to make payment except from project income, the bonds must be underwritten on the financial strength of the company or guaranteed by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and/or the Arkansas Development Finance Authority,” the AED says on its website.
“The primary goal of this financing is to enable manufacturers to purchase land, buildings and equipment to expand their operations.
“In addition to tax-exempt industrial revenue bonds, taxable industrial revenue bonds may be used for eligible existing businesses at long-term fixed rates and for manufacturing projects that exceed $20 million in capital costs or do not meet other federal guidelines relative to tax-exempt bond financing. … Businesses that use either tax-exempt or taxable industrial revenue bond financing can negotiate with the local community for property tax relief for eligible businesses in the form of Payment in Lieu of Tax Agreement (PILOT Agreement).”
Foster and an Albemarle spokesman said more information about the expansion plans will be available after Wednesday’s County Court action.
Bromine is one of the basic elements. It is used to make a wide array of industrial products ranging from pharmaceuticals and fire retardants to foam and insecticides.
Lithium, another basic element, is a component of lithium-ion batteries, which are key to the booming electric vehicle and energy storage industries.
Albemarle is a world leader in lithium production, but those processes involve mining lithium from rocks, or using an evaporation method.
Rumors about Albemarle expansion plans have been circulating in the Magnolia area for months, but information about plans for lithium extraction have been more elusive.
Albemarle conducted a pilot project for lithium extraction from Columbia County brine about a decade ago but nothing seemed to have come from it. In recent earnings calls with the financial industry, company officials have said that they were watching the work of Standard Lithium.
Standard Lithium, a Canadian company, is operating a pilot plant at the Lanxess facility in El Dorado. Standard Lithium is using proprietary technology to extract lithium from brine after Lanxess has extracted bromine from the same water. The salt water is injected back into the ground once it has been run through the bromine and lithium plants.
In last week’s earnings call to discuss the company’s third-quarter performance, Scott Tozier, chief financial officer, said Albemarle is “progressing our direct lithium extraction work in Magnolia, Arkansas.”
Kent Master, president and CEO, said Albemarle is considering a lithium processing operation in Magnolia that would be smaller than other company facilities. The smaller size reflects the smaller available resource for lithium extraction.
They gave no timeline for the development of lithium processing in Columbia County, or any indication as to what the industrial development revenue bond issue might have to do with lithium production.