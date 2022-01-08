Arkansas Medicaid clients can now get additional prescriptions paid for each month.
Previously, Arkansas Medicaid paid for up to three prescriptions for adult clients per month. Clients’ doctors also could request three more prescriptions if needed.
Now, adult Medicaid clients can get up to six prescriptions paid for by Medicaid per month. Also, multiple classes of routine medication will not count toward that limit. That means clients can get these types of prescriptions covered AND get up to six (6) other prescriptions paid for by Medicaid. Clients’ doctors will not be able to ask Medicaid to cover any additional prescriptions.
The medication types that do not count toward each client’s limit are:
High blood pressure
High cholesterol
Bleeding disorders
Diabetes
Inhalers for breathing disorders
Birth control pills
Contraceptives
Medications used to treat opioid disorder
Medications that help you stop smoking
These expanded benefits only apply to adults age 21 and older who are in the fee-for-service Medicaid program. Those under 21 years of age will continue to get an unlimited pharmacy benefit. This does not apply to a client in a PASSE (Provider-led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity) or clients in a Qualified Health Plan through the Medicaid waiver program ARHOME (Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me).
For more information, clients can call the Arkansas Department of Human Services Pharmacy Department at 501-683-4120.