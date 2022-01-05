“How To Be A Good Manager” is the topic of a seminar that will be presented in Magnolia and Camden on Monday, January 10 by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center.
Mia Hyman, director of Sales at Burgundy Hotel in Little Rock, will talk about how to keep employees motivated, happy and feeling appreciated. This course is of special benefit to managers who are having trouble learning how to make a safe and comfortable space for their employees.
The event will be 10-11 a.m. at Mule Kick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, and 2-3 p.m. Monday at the OPED Building, 570 Ben Lane, Camden.
Farmers Bank & Trust and Team Camden are sponsoring the free event but participants should register in advance by email to florencenunn@saumag.edu, or calling 870-235-5034.