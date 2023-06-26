Morgan Harlon has been promoted to loan operations supervisor at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO.
“Peoples Bank has been blessed with healthy growth in our loan portfolio. Our loan operations department plays an increasingly vital role in our day-to-day operations. We were so excited when Morgan agreed to step up and lead this department. With her experience and desire to help everyone, Morgan will excel in her new leadership role. We are confident in her abilities and are very excited for her to grow with this new opportunity,” said Fowler.
Harlon joined Peoples Bank in 2017 as a customer service specialist/teller. She served as the Golden Oaks assistant branch manager before transferring to the loan department where she was a loan assistant for two years. In her new position she will supervise the bank’s growing loan operations department.
Harlon is a graduate of Magnolia High School and is married to Corbin Harlon. They are parents to two children, Oliva and Knox, and are anxiously awaiting the July arrival of baby Tackett.
Harlon has served as the Magnolia Blossom Festival treasurer. She enjoys vacationing at the beach and speeding time at the pool. She’s an avid sports mom, supporting Oliva and Knox in volleyball and T-ball. An ideal Saturday is spent shopping with her mom and catching up over brunch.