Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this morning. A few storms may be severe. High 96F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.