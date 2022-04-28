The accounting firm of Turner, Rodgers, Manning & Plyler, PLLC is excited to announce the addition of Amber Russell to its professional team in Magnolia.
Russell, a Magnolia resident, is a 2015 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas. She also received a master of business administration degree in 2018 from Texas A&M University – TEXarkana. She has several years of public accounting experience as she has worked for a Texarkana area firm for the past nearly 7 years.
Russell and her husband Drew have one daughter, Ava.