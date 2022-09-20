Melissa Miller was recognized by Peoples Bank recently for her 20 years of service.
Miller is assistant vice president and head teller at the Main branch.
"Melissa is a caring individual who does a great job of serving our customers and managing our main bank's customer service specialists. Her leadership, loyalty and dedication are very much appreciated. Working with her is a pleasure, and all of us at Peoples Bank wish Melissa a happy 20th anniversary," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Miller is a native of Emerson and a dedicated participant in Relay For Life and the Magnolia Blossom and Festival. She is married to Derrell Miller of Magnolia. Some of her favorite past times are cooking and spending time at the lake with her children, Jay, Megan, Paul, Anthony, Keely and Tyler and her three grandkids, Jensen, Noah and Hadley.