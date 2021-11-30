Hydro, Equinor and Panasonic, partners in Europe’s Joint Battery Initiative, have decided to end their feasibility study.
Based on an overall assessment of the business case for participation in the European lithium battery value chain, the three companies have decided not to take part.
No further activity is planned by the partners at this time. This means that the ongoing site selection process in Norway and in the EU will be discontinued by JBI.
Hydro is the parent company of Alumax in Magnolia.
Earlier this year, the three companies extended a strategic partnership to explore the potential for establishing a joint European battery business. The goal was to develop the business case for a sustainable and cost-competitive European battery business.
The project had reached the stage where a handful of sites in Norway were under consideration for potential battery manufacturing sites. Alternative sites within the European Union were also considered.