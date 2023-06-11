As of June 1, Arkansas winter wheat production for 2023 is forecast at 8.16 million bushels, unchanged from the May 1 forecast but up 3 percent from last year.
Based on June 1 conditions, yield is forecast at 51 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month but 2 bushels below last year. Area for harvest, at 160,000 acres, is unchanged from last month but up 7 percent from 2022.
The May 30, 2023, Arkansas Crop Progress and Condition report showed 1 percent of the winter wheat crop had been harvested and 58 percent of the crop was rated in good to excellent condition.
United States winter wheat production is forecast at 1.14 billion bushels, up 1 percent from the May 1 forecast and up 3 percent from 2022. The area expected to be harvested for grain or seed totals 25.3 million acres, up 8 percent from 2022. Based on June 1 conditions, the United States yield is forecast at 44.9 bushels per acre, up 0.2 bushel from last month but down 2.1 bushels from last year.