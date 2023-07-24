Arkansas milk production during the April - June 2023 quarter was 9.0 million pounds, down 31 percent from the same period in 2022 and down 10 percent from the January - March quarter.
The average number of milk cows on farms during the quarter was 3,000 head, 1,500 head lower than the same period last year and 500 head lower than the previous quarter.
Milk production in the United States during the April - June quarter totaled 58.0 billion pounds, up 0.3 percent from the April - June quarter last year. The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.42 million head, 8,000 head lower than the January - March quarter, but 8,000 head higher than the same period last year.