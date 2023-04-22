Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
Martin Lubricants, a Martin Midstream subsidiary, operates a petroleum product blending and packaging plant in Smackover.
Highlights of the quarter:
Total leverage of 4.25 times as of March 31, 2023, compared to 4.53 times as of December 31, 2022
Reported net loss of $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, which includes a $5.1 million impact from loss on extinguishment of debt
First quarter adjusted EBITDA of $30.6 million after giving effect to the exit of the butane optimization business, which incurred net losses of $8.8 million for the quarter
Declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.005 per common unit
Bob Bondurant, president and chief executive officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership, said, “I’m pleased with our first quarter as adjusted EBITDA of approximately $31 million, after giving effect to the exit of the butane optimization business, was in line with guidance, even as we experienced headwinds in the agriculture market that impacted our fertilizer and lubricants businesses. However, robust demand for our Transportation services, both marine and land, offset those challenges, speaking to the strength of our diversified business model.
“During the quarter we continued our focus on debt reduction resulting in both lower outstanding debt and a lower leverage ratio. Borrowings under our revolving credit facility were reduced $16 million resulting in total debt at March 31, 2023 of $500 million compared to $516 million at December 31, 2022. As we plan to exit the butane optimization business at the conclusion of the selling season during the second quarter, we anticipate additional butane liquidation proceeds of approximately $20 million which are earmarked for further debt reduction.”
Specialty Products operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $4.6 million and $10.0 million, respectively. Included in the Specialty Products results is operating income of $0.3 million and $5.7 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, attributable to the butane optimization business.
Adjusted segment EBITDA for Specialty Products was $(3.6) million and $11.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, primarily reflecting decreased NGL margins combined with lower demand in our lubricants packaging business. Included in the Specialty Products results is adjusted EBITDA of $(8.8) million and $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, attributable to the butane optimization business. Adjusted Segment EBITDA for Specialty Products after giving effect to the exit of the butane optimization business was $5.2 million and $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
The partnership has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The distribution is payable on May 15, 2023 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is May 5, 2023.