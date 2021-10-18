Potter

This Harry Potter-themed scarecrow, created by Southern Roots, is among the contestants in the Scarecrow Crawl on the Magnolia Square. Voting ends at 1 p.m. Tuesday for the best scarecrow display.

Voting ends at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Magnolia’s Third Annual Scarecrow Crawl.

Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce members have decorated light poles on the Magnolia Square.

The public is encouraged to personally visit the scarecrows before voting.

Vote at the Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook. CLICK HERE to see the page, along with photographs of the scarecrows.

Vote by “liking” a picture. Comments will not be counted as “likes.”

Scarecrows will remain on display through Monday, November 1.

