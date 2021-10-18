Voting ends at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Magnolia’s Third Annual Scarecrow Crawl.
Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce members have decorated light poles on the Magnolia Square.
The public is encouraged to personally visit the scarecrows before voting.
Vote at the Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook. CLICK HERE to see the page, along with photographs of the scarecrows.
Vote by “liking” a picture. Comments will not be counted as “likes.”
Scarecrows will remain on display through Monday, November 1.