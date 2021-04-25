Albemarle Corporation has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices, and the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.
Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"We are pleased to confirm Albemarle's support of the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters.
"The UN Global Compact principles align well with Albemarle's core values, culture and the way we do business. In addition to our membership and existing business strategy, we will engage in collaborative projects to advance the broader development goals of the UN, in particular the Sustainable Development Goals, and will continue our commitment to act as good stewards for the environment and the communities in which we live and work."
Albemarle's annual Sustainability Report will feature additional information around the company's efforts impacting the SDGs and environmental footprint data.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the UN Global Compact.