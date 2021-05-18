Standard Lithium Ltd. said Monday that it has commenced work on a Preliminary Economic Assessment on its Tetra Technologies property located in Columbia and Lafayette counties.
The PEA will consider an integrated project including brine supply and injection wells, pipelines and brine treatment infrastructure, a Direct Lithium Extraction plant using the company’s proprietary LiSTR technology, and a lithium chloride to lithium hydroxide conversion plant.
Standard Lithium has engaged NORAM Engineering and Constructors Ltd. as the lead consultant, to prepare and coordinate the PEA with support of a multi-disciplinary team.
NORAM will be supported by Hunt, Guillot & Associates from Ruston, LA in key areas such as brine supply, injection well and pipeline design and construction costs.
In January 28, 2019, an NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 802,000 tons Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (“LCE”) was reported for the Tetra Technologies property which is contained within the Smackover Formation, a Jurassic limestone aquifer that underlies the entire property. This brine resource is in an area where there is localized oil and gas production and is adjacent to Albemarle Corporation’s producing brine leases.
The area is generally north and south of U.S. 371 west of Magnolia, and runs into eastern Lafayette County.
The company expects to complete the Preliminary Economic Assessment in July or August.
The company lists these highlights of the Tetra property in Columbia and Lafayette counties:
-- 27,262 net acres of brine leases
-- Average lithium grades for the North and South Resource Areas were 160 mg/L and 399 mg/L, respectively. Brine samples collected in 2018 contained lithium between 347 and 461 mg/L
-- Significant existing infrastructure, road, power, pipelines, water and rail
-- Well characterized geology with extensive data including 2,444 wells drilled into the subsurface in the general Tetra Property area. Of these, 2,041 wells were deep enough (2,135 m, or 7,000 feet) to penetrate the Smackover Formation.
Dr. Andy Robinson, Standard Lithium President and COO, said, “We continue to evaluate and accelerate our lithium brine project development activities in Southern Arkansas. The Tetra project is a very high-quality resource with excellent lithium grades, reservoir characteristics and existing infrastructure. We have an experienced integrated technical team in place, led by NORAM, that will deliver a PEA that demonstrates the immense value it contains.
“This work will continue Standard Lithium’s mission of combining technological improvements with the highest quality lithium brine assets to deliver the next generation of sustainable lithium products in North America.”
The company’s website says it has agreements with regional independent oil and gas producers with open, unused Smackover Formation wells in and immediately adjacent to the new lease area to gather new, high-quality lithium brine samples from the key brine production zones.