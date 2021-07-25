Norsk Hydro ASA posted second-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of Norway krone (NOK) 6,598 million, up from NOK 2,794 million in the same quarter last year.
A Norway krone presently has an exchange rate of about 11 cents in United States currency.
Norsk Hydro is the parent company of Magnolia’s Alumax facility.
Continued global economic recovery is supporting increased demand for aluminum and aluminum products. Hydro Aluminum Metal and Hydro Extrusions business areas reported record quarterly results.
-- Record result in Aluminum Metal supported by LME prices and premiums
-- Robust operations, improvement program ahead of plan
-- Strong performance in Extrusions and progress on growth initiatives
-- Strengthening sustainability position with growth investments in recycling
-- Sale of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners completed
-- Higher all-in metal prices and volumes in Aluminum Metal, improved margins and volumes in Extrusions, and better results from Hydro Energy contributed positively to adjusted EBITDA. These positive elements were partly offset by higher raw material costs upstream and negative currency effects.
The second quarter saw a continuation of the global recovery which began in late 2020. The global economic outlook continues to improve, supported by progress on vaccination and fewer new cases of COVID-19. As a result, global demand for aluminum increased, and the primary aluminum market for 2021 is expected to remain largely balanced.
"The continued strong market sentiment and our strong performance are contributing to the record results in the quarter. Our target to deliver return on capital above 10% over the cycle is progressing well and our improvement program is running ahead of plan. In addition, we are actively positioning our products in the market, lifting our capacity to meet the increasing demand for low-carbon products in line with our 2025 strategy to improve profitability and sustainability," said President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.
Hydro continues to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of safety for its people and the communities where it operates. Hydro's operations have been operating largely as normal in the second quarter.
During the quarter, the London Metal Exchange cash price for aluminum traded at its highest level in close to a decade, and the strong demand dynamics have also lifted premiums. These factors have supported the record high result in Aluminum Metal of NOK 2,807 million in adjusted EBITDA. Aluminum Metal also completed the ramp-up of the aluminum plant in Husnes, Norway, during the second quarter. The plant is now back at full capacity of 195,000 tons for the first time since the partial curtailment in 2009.
"Restarting one of the two production lines at our Husnes smelter in Norway brings another 100,000 tons of low-carbon primary aluminum to the market every year. This is in line with the EU's Fit for 55 agenda, where European aluminum industry contributes to lowering emissions from industry production, while aluminum also plays an important role to reduce emissions in its use phase," said Aasheim.
Extrusions achieved record results in the second quarter, topping the previous record set in the first quarter of 2021. The results were driven by strong volume growth, improved margins, and continued cost savings from improvement program initiatives.
The quarter saw sustained momentum in automotive in Europe and solid growth in the industrial segment and residential building & construction.
To further improve performance and cash generation in Extrusions, investment decisions have been made to invest in new press capacity in Cressona, U.S. and Nenzing, Austria. The investments will improve performance and increase capacity by around 30,000 kt and grow volumes in attractive segments, including automotive and transportation, engineering and building and construction.
Strong performance in Extrusions is the main driver for being ahead of the 2025 improvement program target of NOK 7.4 billion, where NOK 5.1 billion is targeted by the end of 2021, compared to the baseline of 2018.
Hydro has set out a clear strategic direction toward 2025 and aims to strengthen its position in low-carbon aluminum, while exploring growth opportunities in new energy. On March 5, 2021, Hydro entered into an agreement to sell its Rolling business to KPS Capital Partners, and the sale was completed on June 1, 2021. The total enterprise value for Rolling, including the Bonn, Germany, property sold to Cube Real Estate, was EUR 1,407 million. The sale strengthens Hydro's ability to deliver on its strategic direction.
During the quarter, Aluminum Metal signed a letter of intent with Midwest Energy and Communications to build an aluminum recycling plant in Michigan, U.S. The facility is projected to produce 120,000 tons of aluminum per year from 2023 and marks the first large-scale production of low-carbon Hydro CIRCAL in North America.