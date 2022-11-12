VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Standard Lithium Ltd. has reported its financial and operating results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022.
“Q1 was an important quarter for Standard Lithium, in which we advanced our development strategy in meaningful ways – and have continued this momentum into the current quarter,” said Robert Mintak, Chief Executive Officer and Director. “We achieved milestones, the most significant of which was awarding the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for our first commercial lithium plant. That work is successfully underway, with trade-off studies being completed, and the FEED and DFS for Phase 1A on schedule for delivery in the first half of 2023 and will be summarized in a NI 43-101 DFS report.”
“We also added key personnel to the management team and to the workforce at our Arkansas facility, a team that I am proud to report now numbers 30 highly skilled operators, technicians, and engineers,” Mintak said.
“We successfully commissioned a first-of-its-kind chloride-to-hydroxide conversion pilot plant in October. In November, we commenced a significant resource expansion program that includes re-drilling an existing production well into the deeper Smackover Formation at a location west of our South-West Arkansas Project. Additionally, we also received Notices of Allowance for Standard Lithium’s first two U.S. patent applications.”
The South-West Arkansas Project is composed of leased acreage in the Columbia-Lafayette county area.
“The company has had meaningful dialogue and hosted a number of site visits with groups over the past several months and we are evaluating potential strategic partnerships and supply agreements that will support the further development of our projects,” concluded Mintak. “These initiatives, our continuing momentum toward key milestones, and our strong cash position will allow us to advance our commercial development strategy with confidence.”
As of September 30, 2022, the company’s cash on hand totaled $124 million and it had a working capital surplus of $121 million. (All dollar figures in this article are Canadian dollars.)
On September 7, the company announced that it had completed a competitive selection process for the FEED and DFS for the first commercial lithium project being developed at the LANXESS Property Project, and awarded the contract to OPD LLC, a Koch-owned business based in Katy, Texas.
The company has successfully commissioned a first-of-its-kind chloride-to-hydroxide conversion pilot plant. The plant was installed at the LANXESS Property Project and operates as a self-contained unit, taking the lithium chloride feed produced by the existing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant and converting this feed directly into a lithium hydroxide solution using a novel ion-exchange process. The successful installation and commissioning of this pilot plan demonstrates the company’s ability to use novel technological solutions to build a new generation of lithium plants in North America.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued Notices of Allowance for Standard Lithium’s first two U.S. patent applications; serial no.16/410,523 and serial no. 16/224/463, both titled “Process for Recovering Lithium from Brines”, a novel and proprietary technique for continuous DLE from lithium brines. These U.S. patent applications are two of the three pending U.S. patent applications for elements of Standard Lithium’s innovative DLE processes. A Notice of Allowance is issued by the USPTO after examination of a patent application and determination that a patent should be granted from the application. This notice provides continued affirmation of Standard Lithium’s proprietary lithium extraction technology, and the company anticipates the formal registration of these patents will be issued in the coming months.
Standard Lithium conducted an extensive geological, geochemical and geophysical review of large regions of the Smackover Formation with a focus on significantly expanding the company’s resource holdings. The company and its contractors are currently re-drilling an existing production well deeper into the Smackover Formation, which is located west of the company’s South West Arkansas Project.