The Natural Resources Division and the Columbia County Conservation District reminds owners of poultry feeding operations that the annual registration for PFO’s began January 1.
Registration dates will run through March 31, 2023 and affect any PFO with 2,500 or more confined fowl.
Natural Resources Division administers the registration program for the purpose of collecting information on the number and type of poultry, and practices of poultry feeding operations in the state. The program is designed to preserve Arkansas’ economy and water quality through registration, training, and research. The goal of this program is to reduce the overabundance of phosphorus and nitrogen that threaten water resources, while minimizing the impact on fertilizer users.
Each poultry producer will register their operation through the Columbia County Conservation District. There will be an annual ten-dollar registration fee per operation payable to that district.
Under Arkansas law, persons in the state of Arkansas who own or operate poultry feeding operations where 2,500 or more poultry are housed or confined on any given day will be required to register annually with the commission and pay a $10 fee for each operation.
Failure to do so will result in the following penalties:
First offense: Written notice of non-compliance with the Arkansas Poultry Registration Act.
Second offense: Fine up to $50.
Third offense: Fine up to $500.
For more information about PFO registration contact the Conservation District or call the Natural Resources Division, Monica Hancock, 501-682-1611.