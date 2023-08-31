Ellie Baker, Professional Community and Economic Developer for the City of Magnolia, was named Outstanding Economic Developer on Monday during the Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executives (AEDCE) 2023 awards luncheon in Little Rock.
Also honored were Steve Jones, PCED, recipient of the Maria Haley Lifetime Leadership for Economic Development; Tonya Fletcher, PCED as the Outstanding Chamber Executive; and Wesley Kluck, MD as the Volunteer of the Year.
AEDCE awards recognize volunteer and professional economic developers and chamber executives for outstanding achievement demonstrated by significant achievements in his/her community, region and state over the course of his/her career to include professionalism, experience, training and education, service to AEDCE and the profession.
“We are thrilled to recognize these exceptional leaders for their contributions to their communities and the great state of Arkansas,” said Nancy Lee McNew, board president for Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives. “They have exemplified innovation in community and economic development strategies to stay competitive for projects and improve the business climate and quality of life for Arkansans. Each award recipient has done an outstanding job of advancing development and making a positive impact in their respective areas. Congratulations to this year’s award winners!”
“The individuals being honored this year have made an immeasurable impact on their community and the State of Arkansas that will be felt for many years to come. Each of them serves as an important example of professionalism and selfless leadership to those within their wide circles of influence,” said Sec. of Commerce Hugh McDonald. “Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition and thank you for your dedication, passion and commitment!”