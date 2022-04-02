Following an announcement this week by the Environmental Protection Agency, Enlist chemicals are now approved for use in all Arkansas counties.
Enlist One and Enlist Duo are two herbicides used to control weeds in conventional and genetically-modified corn, cotton, and soybean crops. In January 2022, Corteva Agriscience received a seven-year registration from the EPA for its Enlist technologies. The registered labels for the Enlist herbicides included endangered species restrictions which prohibited the use of the products in 11 Arkansas counties: Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Little River, Logan, Montgomery, Polk, Scott, Sebastian, Sevier and Yell.
The expansion into additional counties was the result of the review of additional information for a proposed label amendment.
