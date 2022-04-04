PotlatchDeltic Corporation will release first quarter earnings on Monday, April 25, after the market closes.
The company operates a sawmill in Waldo and has extensive timber holdings in South Arkansas,
The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26 to discuss the results.
Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-888-510-2008 for U.S./Canada and 1-646-960-0306 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 7281983.