Starting September 1, new laws regarding alcohol purchasing and serving in Texas went into effect.
The 87th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1518 back in the Spring of this year, however it only went into effect at the beginning of September. The new laws state that grocery and convenience stores can now sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Previously, such sales could be made only after noon. The law only applies to beer and wine sales.
While liquor stores will remain closed on Sundays, the new law provides Texans the opportunity to shop earlier in the day.
The new law also allows restaurants, among other beer and liquor license holders, to sell alcohol through online delivery services on Sundays. Texans can use approved delivery services such as Door Dash for these services. Along with the new law, hotel bars in Texas can also serve registered guests alcohol 24/7.
