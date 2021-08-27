Hydro, Equinor and Panasonic have agreed to extend their strategic partnership to explore the potential for establishing a joint European battery business.
The strategic partnership will continue to develop the business case for a sustainable and cost-competitive European battery business.
The joint battery initiative has refined possible Norwegian site locations for a potential European battery business to a handful. At the same time, the project will be looking at alternative locations in the European Union.
Competitive framework conditions and market access will be decisive for continued progress.
The project is still in an early phase and no investment decisions have been taken. The overall business case will form the basis for how the project will proceed.