Whitney Peterson, advisor for Mustard Seed Wealth Management completed her semiannual training with America’s IRA Experts at Ed Slott and Company, LLC by participating in a workshop on April 27-28.
The invite-only workshop was attended by members of Ed Slott’s Elite IRA Advisor Group. It provided in-depth technical training on advanced retirement account planning strategies, tax law changes and estate planning techniques. The workshop also featured a 2023 update on the SECURE Act 2.0 with insight on its most impactful provisions, including the delayed RMD age, new early distribution penalty exceptions and several of the Roth IRA provisions such as 529 plan rollovers.
“It’s only been a few months since another SECURE Act was signed into law and even though the goal was to expand retirement savings access for Americans, it’s unfortunately created even more confusion for consumers and advisors alike,” said Ed Slott, CPA, founder of Ed Slott and Company, AARP columnist, professor of practice at The American College of Financial Services and nationally recognized IRA expert.
“Due to these complex, everchanging laws, it’s more important than ever for advisors to be up-to-speed on the latest retirement planning strategies so they can be vigilant and help ensure clients avoid costly mistakes,” he said. “I commend Peterson for continuously prioritizing her education and going above and beyond to deliver informed and accurate financial guidance to her clients in a time when it’s needed most. With this ongoing training, Peterson can offer the latest insight on any necessary updates one may need now and into the future.”
Peterson can be contacted for more information on IRA and retirement-related questions at 870-234-1618.