Walmart has announced two new augmented reality (AR) features on the Walmart app designed to making shopping easier.
The first feature is rolling out to all customers by early July on Walmart’s iOS app. It allows customers to view furniture and home décor items in their spaces with a few simple swipes on their phones.
This experience will initially be available for 300 furniture and home décor items, with plans to expand to popular back-to-college items over the coming months. To access the feature, all a customer needs to do is click the ‘View in your space’ banner on AR enabled items when shopping in the Walmart app, and this will walk them through how to connect to their camera and see the item in their own space. They will also be able to toggle the item dimensions to check if the item will fit in their space and snap a picture for later.
The feature includes haptic feedback, which allows customers to feel vibrations as they maneuver 3D models around their homes and prevents them from dragging items past the boundaries of their room. This adds a compelling level of realism to the experience.
AR is also enabling new experiences in stores, helping employees get products to shelves quickly.
Walmart Global Tech is developing a new AR in-store feature that changes how people view key product information. The concept will allow customers to point their mobile device camera at store shelves via the Walmart app to filter assortments based on personal preferences.
Imagine you’re a customer who is gluten-free. Using the AR in-store tool, you’ll be able to use your phone to read food ingredients quickly and easily identify gluten-free products.
Coupons are another future use case. For example, customers will also be able to scan store shelves to see which items are on rollback, clearance or part of a rewards program.