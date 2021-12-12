As of December 1, Arkansas upland cotton production is forecast at 1.26 million bales, up 60,000 bales from the November 1 forecast but 17,000 bales below from last year.
Yield is expected to average 1,287 pounds per harvested acre, up 61 pounds from last month and up 108 pounds from 2020. Harvested acreage is estimated at 470,000 acres, down 50,000 acres from 2020.
United States upland cotton production is forecast at 17.9 million bales, up 58,000 bales from November 1 and up 3.85 million from last year. Yield is expected to average 877 pounds per harvested acre, up 42 pounds from last year. Producers expect to harvest 9.80 million acres, up 1.72 million acres from 2020.