Entergy Corporation's shareholders are helping protect the environment by contributing more than $1 million to 14 partnering organizations through the company's Environmental Initiatives Fund, including three programs funded in the Entergy Arkansas service area.
These grants mark the 21st consecutive year that Entergy has earmarked funds at this scale to support the work of these important local drivers of needed environmental progress.
"Entergy is proud to partner with our communities to help reduce environmental risk and seize opportunities for everyone's benefit," said John Weiss, vice president of sustainability and environmental policy at Entergy. "Through these strategic environmental partnerships, we are supporting all of our stakeholders as we work together to build stronger and cleaner communities. These environmental projects help support Entergy's vision to create long-term, sustainable value that benefits all our stakeholders."
Among the grant recipients:
Adopt a Charger, which received $160,000 for the installation of 10 electric vehicle charging stations that are free of charge to the user and installed in high-profile locations in Arkansas.
Arbor Day Foundation, which received $100,000 for its free tree giveaway program that helps Entergy customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas strategically plant a tree near their homes for environmental and energy-savings benefits.
Xerox Print Relief, which will receive more than 5,200 trees to plant in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas as part of its Reforestation Certification program, for which Entergy provides one tree for every 8,200 pages printed.