Bodcaw Bank has received formal approval to open a new branch bank at 3625 Richmond Road in TEXarkana.
Korey Keith, CEO of Bodcaw Bank, said the branch is undergoing a full renovation and anticipates opening by late summer.
“We have assembled an exceptional staff of local bankers that provide positive energy and a personalized customer experience. Texarkana has presented Bodcaw Bank with an excellent opportunity for expansion and growth. We have strong leadership that is eager to make a difference in the community.”
Cody Deal has been appointed as market president. The bank has hired a team of Texarkana area natives with local banking experience.
“We are excited to open our doors and show the community what Bodcaw Bank has to offer. Customers will be thrilled to see many familiar faces in our lobby,” Deal said.
Chris Lannom, chief loan officers, is another highly experienced addition to the Bodcaw team and is also well-known to the market.
“We are truly looking forward to sharing our culture and our core values with the community. We are extremely familiar with the area as our staff is deeply rooted in Texarkana,” Keith said. “For many, it feels like coming home.”
Bodcaw Bank first opened in 1903 in Stamps and is headquartered there. The bank opened its Magnolia office in 2020.
Bodcaw Bank was No. 71 in Arkansas Business magazine’s 2020 rank of Arkansas banks by assets, at $128.47 million.