Lockheed Martin Corporation has been awarded three contracts worth more than $700 million for rockets and launch vehicles produced in part at its Camden facility.
A $223,989,404 modification to a previous contract will recapitalize Multiple Launch Rocket Systems into the M270A2 configuration. Work will be performed in Camden, and New Boston and Grand Prairie, TX with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement, Army and Foreign Military Sales (United Kingdom) funds in the amount of $223,989,404 were obligated. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
A $204,725,645 fixed-price-incentive contract for production of High Mobility Artillery Rock Systems M142 launchers and support requirements was bid via the internet, with one bid received. Work will be performed in Camden and nine other locations with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2025. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement, Army funds and Department of Defense Public Enterprise funds in the amount of $81,303,650 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
Lockheed Martin was also awarded a $304,909,664 modification to a previously-awarded contract to exercise an option. The total value of the contract is increased from $7,834,700,609 to $8,139,604,003. Under this modification, the contractor will produce and deliver Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Interceptors and associated one-shot devices to support U.S. government requirements. The work will be performed in Camden and four other locations with an expected completion date of December 1, 2027. Fiscal 2022 procurement funds in the amount of $304,909,664 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.