The 2021 Merrytime in Magnolia Christmas Market will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, December 11 on the Magnolia Square.
Vendors are welcome and will be assigned spaces around the square.
The following types of vendors are sought: Art, décor, vintage and collectables, stationery and paper goods, bath and body, woodcrafts, repurposed items, authors, and locally-grown produce. Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce member stores and informational booths are also welcome.
Email bk@ccalliance.us with your name, contact number and email, and what you plan to sell.
The $25 vendor fee can be paid online or at the Chamber office. CLICK HERE to pay online.