Regional estimates for winter wheat, hay and cotton production have been released.
As of May 1, Arkansas winter wheat production is forecast at 8.80 million bushels, up 5 percent from last year. Based on May 1 conditions, yield is forecast at 55 bushels per acre, 3 bushels per acre below last year's yield. Area for harvest, at 160,000 acres, is up 10 percent from 2021.
Mississippi winter wheat production for 2022 is forecast at 3.83 million bushels, down 7 percent from last year. Based on May 1 conditions, yield is forecast at 51 bushels per acre, 8 bushels per acre below last year's yield. Area for harvest, at 75,000 acres, is up 7 percent from 2021.
May 1, 2022, Arkansas hay stocks, at 260,000 tons, are up 20,000 tons from May 1, 2021 stocks. Farmers used 85 percent of their December 1, 2021 hay stocks. Louisiana hay stocks, at 180,000 tons, are up 20,000 tons from May 1, 2021 stocks. Farmers used 72 percent of their December 1, 2021 hay stocks.
Mississippi hay stocks, at 180,000 tons, are up 10,000 tons from May 1, 2021 stocks. Farmers used 82 percent of their December 1, 2021 hay stocks.
Arkansas final cotton production for 2021 was 1.24 million bales, 42,000 bales lower than 2020. The 2021 crop yielded 1,248 pounds per harvested acre, up 69 pounds from a year ago. Producers harvested 475,000 acres of cotton, down 9 percent from 2020. Cottonseed production was 390,000 tons for 2021, down 3 percent from 2020.
Louisiana final cotton production for 2021 was 219,000 bales, 120,000 bales lower than 2020. The 2021 crop yielded 1,011 pounds per harvested acre, up 25 pounds from a year ago. Producers harvested 104,000 acres of cotton, down 37 percent from 2020. Cottonseed production was 68,000 tons for 2021, down 38 percent from 2020.
Mississippi final cotton production for 2021 was 893,000 bales, 287,000 bales lower than 2020. The 2021 crop yielded 997 pounds per harvested acre, down 82 pounds from a year ago. Producers harvested 430,000 acres of cotton, down 18 percent from 2020. Cottonseed production was 276,000 tons for 2021, down 26 percent from 2020.