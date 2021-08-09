A change of manager permit was approved in July for one Magnolia retailer, according to postings on the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's website.
This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the ABC Board website, a change of manager permit was granted the week ending July 2 for Peter Barnett on behalf of Family Dollar Store No. 21192, 431 E. Main St., Magnolia. This was in the categories of "retail beer off premises, small farm wine-retail, and grocery store wine."
There were no Columbia County retailers cited for violations during the month of July, according to the website, and no local retailers were cited for insufficient funds.
CLICK HERE to read more Business News on our website. Tell your friends and family that thanks to our advertisers, they can read news for free on our website.
Email us at news@magnoliareporter.com
CLICK HERE to follow us on Twitter @Magnolia_Report
CLICK HERE to find us on Facebook.