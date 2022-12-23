Victoria Kennedy has been promoted to Human Resources officer at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO.
“Victoria has proven herself to be a team player. She is resourceful, pro-active, kind and tenacious. In everything she does, she always keeps our bankers’ best interests at heart. We are pleased to recognize her accomplishments with this promotion to Human Resources officer,” said Fowler.
Kennedy has eight years of banking experience. She joined the bank in March 2020 as a training coordinator and has also served as the Call Center supervisor and Human Resources coordinator. She is from Naples, TX and graduated from Texas High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in applied arts and sciences from Texas A&M University – Texarkana.
Kennedy supports the community by serving as a Literacy Council board member, Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board member, Leadership Magnolia Class of 2020, and Tri-State Society of Human Resource Management Council. She is married to Andrew Kennedy of Brownville, NE and they are the parents to two sons, Ryder and Clayton. She enjoys spending time with her family, baking, community service and attending Ryder’s martial arts classes.