FULTON – Tyson Foods’ new $75 million poultry feed mill was formally dedicated Thursday with a ribbon cutting on Highway 195 between Cross Roads and Fulton.
The Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation, Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce, Hempstead County, City of Hope, and Tyson officials formally cut the ribbon and toured the new facility.
Complex Manager Randy King welcomed the guests and explained the new mega-mill will has taken the place of older feed mills in Hope and Nashville and will allow the company to expand grower operations in the region once a new hatchery is built.
Steve Harris, president of the HCEDC said this “was a proud day for Hempstead County and Hope,” and noted the investments and expansion to the local economy.
